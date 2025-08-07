Ballon d'Or 2025. The coaches in contention for the Johan Cruyff award have been revealed

The main individual award—Ballon d'Or 2025—will be presented this September. The nominees for the best coach of the year have just been announced.

Details: Five specialists are in the running for this prestigious honor. The shortlist includes: Antonio Conte (Napoli), Luis Enrique (PSG), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Arne Slot (Liverpool), and Hansi Flick (Barcelona).

Here are our 2025 nominees for the Men's Team Coach of the Year Trophy!



Antonio Conte

Luis Enrique

Hansi Flick

Enzo Maresca

Arne Slot#ballondor pic.twitter.com/ES5OaOvP5n — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) August 7, 2025

This year marks the 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, organized by France Football to honor the world's best footballers based on the results of the 2024–25 season. The awards gala will take place on September 22, 2025, with the nominees set to be unveiled in August 2025.

Reminder: Today, the list of ten contenders for the individual Kopa Trophy was also published.