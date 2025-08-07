Ballon d'Or 2025. The coaches in contention for the Johan Cruyff award have been revealed
List of contenders for the award.
Football news Today, 08:06Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
The main individual award—Ballon d'Or 2025—will be presented this September. The nominees for the best coach of the year have just been announced.
Details: Five specialists are in the running for this prestigious honor. The shortlist includes: Antonio Conte (Napoli), Luis Enrique (PSG), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Arne Slot (Liverpool), and Hansi Flick (Barcelona).
This year marks the 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, organized by France Football to honor the world's best footballers based on the results of the 2024–25 season. The awards gala will take place on September 22, 2025, with the nominees set to be unveiled in August 2025.
Reminder: Today, the list of ten contenders for the individual Kopa Trophy was also published.
Popular news
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca