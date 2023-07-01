Bale Awarded an Order of the British Empire

British soccer star Gareth Bale was awarded an Order of the British Empire.

The footballer received the award directly from the Prince of Wales.

"It's a great honor to receive an Order of the British Empire from the Prince of Wales. It's a special morning surrounded by so many incredible and inspiring people," Bale tweeted.

Bale gained international fame while playing for Real Madrid, with whom he won 17 trophies, including five Champions League victories. The Welshman has won the Spanish championship three times (2017, 2020, 2022).

Before moving to Spain, he played for Tottenham and Southampton.