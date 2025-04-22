Bafana Bafana Set for June Friendlies Against Tanzania and Namibia

South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, will face Tanzania and Namibia in two international friendlies this June, as coach Hugo Broos continues fine-tuning ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While the South African Football Association (SAFA) has yet to officially announce the games, both fall within FIFA’s designated international window.

June 6: South Africa vs. Tanzania

June 10: South Africa vs. Namibia

The matches are expected to be played on home soil.

No Sundowns Players – Club World Cup Focus

With Mamelodi Sundowns competing at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States starting June 14, Broos has opted not to call up any Sundowns players, allowing the club to prepare fully for the global tournament.

Testing Squad Depth

Broos will use these friendlies to evaluate alternative player options, especially with South Africa leading Group C in World Cup qualifying and enjoying a 16-match unbeaten streak.

These tests will be crucial ahead of tougher fixtures in:

September: Lesotho (Sept 5), Nigeria (Sept 9)

October: Zimbabwe (Oct 10 in Rwanda), Rwanda (Oct 14)

AFCON 2025 Preparation Begins

A November 15 friendly is also being planned, as Bafana gears up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off December 22 in Morocco. South Africa will face: