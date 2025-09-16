Bad News for Julián Álvarez and Simeone

According to Olé, Atlético Madrid will be without Julián Álvarez for their Champions League opener against Liverpool on Wednesday, a major setback for Diego Simeone’s side. The Argentine forward sparked concern last weekend when he failed to return for the second half against Villarreal and was later seen with tape around his right knee.

The club confirmed his absence from the traveling squad due to “the discomfort that forced him to leave the field in the match against Villarreal.” Although medical staff diagnosed a mild strain, Álvarez trained separately in recent days in hopes of being fit. Simeone, however, chose not to take risks. “Until tomorrow when he gets up and has his first hours regarding those discomforts… we hope it’s nothing and that he can return as soon as possible,” the coach had warned after the league match.

The injury reportedly occurred in the ninth minute of the game, when Álvarez turned to assist Pablo Barrios for Atlético’s opening goal. Despite the issue, he played the entire first half.

Álvarez’s absence adds to a growing injury list. Thiago Almada, who returned hurt from international duty with Argentina, will miss out, along with Johnny Cardoso (ankle sprain), Álex Baena and José María Giménez.

There was some relief for Simeone as David Hancko, also doubtful with an ankle problem, made the squad, while Robin Le Normand and Nico González have both recovered to be available.

Atlético have already departed for Liverpool, where they will face the Reds on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in their 2025/26 Champions League debut, short of key players and with added pressure on their coach.