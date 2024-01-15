Australian Open: Auger Aliassime has a tough time beating Dominic Thiem

In the opening round of the Australian Open, the Canadian tennis maestro Auger Aliassime (ranked 30th) encountered the Austrian virtuoso Dominic Thiem (ranked 92nd).

Despite the Canadian athlete being deemed the favored contender, the match proved to be a formidable challenge. Overall, the contest endured for an impressive five hours and two minutes. Bedene claimed the first set with a score of 6:3 and secured the second set at 7:5. Nevertheless, Thiem managed to impose a fierce struggle.

The Austrian tennis luminary added the third and fourth sets to his tally, leaving the final, fifth set as the decisive battleground. Auger Aliassime rallied and ultimately overcame his adversary. In the concluding set, the score stood at 6:3, sealing a hard-fought triumph of 3:2.

In the subsequent round of the Australian Open, the Canadian tennis virtuoso will cross rackets with the French competitor Hugo Grenier, who currently holds the 178th position in the rankings.

