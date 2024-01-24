RU RU NG NG KE KE
Atletico has made an offer for the Celtic midfielder

Atletico has made an offer for the Celtic midfielder

Football news Today, 07:08
Atletico has made an offer for the Celtic midfielder Photo: Sky Sports

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has become a target of interest for Atlético Madrid.

According to Sky Sports, Atlético has made an offer for the 23-year-old Danish international, proposing a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

This month, Celtic is anticipating offers for the highly-rated midfielder, with interest also coming from Girona and Inter Milan. O'Riley signed a new four-year contract with Celtic last year, putting the club in a favorable position.

Celtic's manager, Brendan Rodgers, considers O'Riley a key player for the team. Transfermarkt values the midfielder at 13 million euros. In the current campaign, O'Riley has played 29 matches for Celtic, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists.

Earlier, Atletico announced the signing of Romanian goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan.

