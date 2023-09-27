Atletico fans who insulted a mother and child filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office

The mother of an eight-year-old girl, who along with her child became a victim of racist insults from Atletico Madrid fans, filed a complaint with the Spanish prosecutor's office. Marca reports.

The complaint states that while walking near the stadium's "Colchoneros", fans from the Madrid club made racist remarks towards a woman and her minor daughter, who was wearing a T-shirt of Real Madrid player Vinicius. The woman also describes how one of the Atlético Madrid fans approached her, hit her on the arm and threatened that if they did not leave, they would kill the girl.

The mother of an eight-year-old daughter reported that this incident had a negative impact on the child's psychological state, causing sleep disturbances and frequent nightmares.

Let us remember that this happened before the Spanish Championship match between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, in which the former won a landslide victory with a score of 3:1. This was Real Madrid's first defeat in the current championship.