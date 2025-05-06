Atlético agrees new contract with its rising star Barrios
Angel Martinez/Getty Images
Atlético academy graduate Pablo Barrios has emerged as one of Diego Simeone's key players in recent seasons, and the club has done everything possible to keep him in their ranks.
Details: According to Matteo Moretto, Atlético and Barrios have reached an agreement to extend his contract.
The new deal for the 21-year-old central midfielder will run until the summer of 2030. His current contract was set to expire in June 2028.
So far this season, Barrios has scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.
Reminder: Earlier, Atlético forward Julián Álvarez expressed hope that the club would be able to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.
