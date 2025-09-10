Athletic Club Boise Sets All-Time USL Season Ticket Deposit Record

Athletic Club Boise has surpassed 6,250 season ticket deposits, establishing a new all-time record for men’s professional teams across the United Soccer League, according to the club. The milestone eclipses previous benchmarks set by Nashville SC (6,207) and FC Cincinnati (6,103), highlighting Boise’s rapid emergence as one of the league’s most dynamic new markets.

“Breaking this record is a reflection of the incredible passion our community has shown for bringing professional soccer to Idaho. We’re building more than a team — we’re building a club that represents the Treasure Valley, and the response has been overwhelming,” said Brad Stith, Athletic Club Boise CEO and co-founder.

Once deposits reach 6,500, fans will still be able to join the waitlist, with any remaining seats released following the Select-A-Seat event scheduled for October 21–25.

The club’s men’s team will make its debut in spring 2026 at the Stadium at Expo Idaho, a privately funded venue now under construction. The facility will initially seat 7,050, expandable to more than 11,000, and is designed to welcome over 400,000 visitors annually while creating long-term community impact.

Athletic Club Boise is Idaho’s first professional soccer club and will compete in USL League One. A women’s team in the USL Super League will follow in 2027.