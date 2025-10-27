Atalanta Coach Urges Lookman to “Get Back” to Form as Goal Drought Continues

Juric says the Nigerian forward must rediscover his spark after six games without a goal contribution.

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has publicly called on Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman to rediscover his best form, as the club grapples with a concerning lack of goals. La Dea has managed a paltry two goals across their last four fixtures, struggling to find a decisive edge in the final third.

Lookman, who recently regained his starting spot after early-season speculation about a transfer, is central to the team's struggles. The Super Eagles star has yet to register a goal or an assist in six appearances this season. His last goal involvement for club or country was on May 12th, a worrying drought for a player often considered his team’s “x-factor.”

Coach Juric acknowledges Lookman's importance and is pushing the attacker to regain his previous sharpness.

"Lookman was working hard to get into shape. Now, aware of his qualities, we're pushing to get him playing immediately and at his best," Juric stated. He praised the player's potential, adding, “He's proven to be incredibly strong... but now he needs to get back into form.”

Juric remains confident, noting that the team is creating opportunities for him. "The team provides him with the balls and the chances, but I'm confident that with this kind of play he'll soon unlock his potential," the Croatian tactician added.

Lookman's dip in performance is also a concern for the Super Eagles. His recent international displays have been underwhelming, and a sustained poor run at club level could jeopardize his starting position for Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in November, especially with competition rising.