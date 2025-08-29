Atalanta coach does not know if Lookman will stay with the club

Another rebel with an uncertain future.

While the Alexander Isak saga has grabbed the headlines, a similar story involving Ademola Lookman has quietly unfolded. Lookman has made it clear he wants to leave Atalanta this summer. With the transfer window closing soon, the Nigerian—like the Swede—remains with the club. But what happens next is anyone's guess, as head coach Ivan Jurić admits he's in the dark.

Details: Atalanta's head coach stated that it's impossible to predict what's next for Lookman, so he's not making any forecasts about the player's future.

Quote: "I think we'll make a few more signings before the window closes. As for Lookman—I have no idea, it's hard to predict what will happen or whether he'll stay," Jurić said.

Reminder: After submitting a transfer request to Atalanta, the striker failed to attend training for a period in early August without a valid reason. In response, the club earned the right not to pay Lookman's salary.