Asian Champions League: Al-Hilal triumphs with Mitrovic's goal, 9 goals from Sepahan
On November 6, the 4th round of the Asian Champions League group stage took place.
In Group C, Al-Ittihad sensationally lost 0-2 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya away. Star French players Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté played the entire match.
In another match in this quartet, Sepahan crushed OKMK 9-0.
In Group D, Al-Hilal won 2-0 away against Mumbai City. Goals were scored by Mikael and Alexander Mitrovic, the group leaders.
Asian Champions League. November 6
Group B. 4th Round
- Nasaf - Al-Sharjah - 1:1
Al-Faisaly - Al-Sadd - 2:0
Group C. 4th Round
- Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Al-Ittihad - 2:0
Sepahan - OKMK - 9:0
Group D. 4th Round
- Mumbai City - Al-Hilal - 0:2
Nassaji Mazandaran - Navbahor - 1:3
