Asian Champions League: Al-Hilal triumphs with Mitrovic's goal, 9 goals from Sepahan

On November 6, the 4th round of the Asian Champions League group stage took place.

In Group C, Al-Ittihad sensationally lost 0-2 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya away. Star French players Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté played the entire match.

In another match in this quartet, Sepahan crushed OKMK 9-0.

In Group D, Al-Hilal won 2-0 away against Mumbai City. Goals were scored by Mikael and Alexander Mitrovic, the group leaders.

Asian Champions League. November 6

Group B. 4th Round

Nasaf - Al-Sharjah - 1:1

Al-Faisaly - Al-Sadd - 2:0

Group C. 4th Round

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Al-Ittihad - 2:0

Sepahan - OKMK - 9:0

Group D. 4th Round