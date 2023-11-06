RU RU NG NG
Al-Ittihad suffered a sensational defeat in the AFC Champions League

Al-Ittihad suffered a sensational defeat in the AFC Champions League

Yesterday, 10:44
Steven Perez
Al-Ittihad suffered a sensational defeat in the AFC Champions League Al-Ittihad suffered a sensational defeat in the AFC Champions League

In the fourth round of the AFC Champions League, Al-Ittihad traveled for an away match against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

Before the start of the match, Al-Ittihad was considered the favorite. However, their opponent proved to be much sharper. In the first half, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya unleashed seven shots towards the goal and three on target, one of which resulted in a goal. Ali Jasim opened the scoring in the 44th minute.

Right after the break, Mohannad Abdulrahim doubled the advantage in the match by scoring in the 52nd minute. Even after conceding for the second time, Al-Ittihad couldn't create a promising scoring opportunity.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya secured a 2-0 victory in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League, accumulating seven points. Al-Ittihad still maintains the top position in Group C, with a total of nine points.

AFC Champions League. Fourth Round

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Al-Ittihad - 2:0
Goals: 1:0 - 44 Jasim, 2:0 - 52 Abdulrahim

