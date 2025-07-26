RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Cricket News Asia Cup 2025 cricket schedule: Release date confirmed

Asia Cup 2025 cricket schedule: Release date confirmed

Asian Cricket Council finalizes dates for Asia Cup
Cricket News Today, 07:58
Álvaro Hernández
Gareth Copley/Getty Images

According to cricbuzz.com, national teams from various countries have finally reached an agreement and settled on the dates for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Details: All matters have been resolved, and according to cricbuzz.com, the Asian Cricket Council is set to release the Asia Cup 2025 schedule within the next 48 hours.

Following a recent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Dhaka—which proved to be rather controversial and tense due to the ongoing geopolitical situation and diplomatic friction between India’s western and eastern neighbors, Pakistan and Bangladesh—the path forward has been cleared.

The full schedule and tournament program for the Asia Cup 2025 are expected to be released in stages—partially on Saturday, with the remainder to be published by Monday. The tournament is scheduled to run from September 10 to 28, though the dates are still subject to final confirmation. Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE are set to serve as the host cities.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has been appointed as the host for this continental championship, is working on the final draft of the fixture list. There might be minor adjustments, but the overall window remains unchanged—the Asia Cup will take place in the second and third weeks of September.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament—India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, UAE, and Oman—with a total of 19 matches to be played. The final is slated for the last Sunday of September.

See also: ICC names the country that will host the next three World Test Championship finals

