AS Simba coach admits second leg game against Kaizer Chiefs will be a tough one

Daoula Lupembe bemoans not winning first leg tie at home

AS Simba coach Daoula Lupembe admits second leg game against Kaizer Chiefs will be a tough one.

Daoula Lupembe says AS Simba’s failure to beat Kaizer Chiefs at home last Saturday has made life difficult for them ahead of this weekend’s second leg.

Lupembe’s men face Amakhosi at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday in the Caf Conferation Cup second leg of their second preliminary round.

"Before going to the rematch that we need to win, it is like what we said here that we needed to win at our place, but we didn’t win,” Lupembe said to Pan-Africa Football.

"We have to go and confirm it somewhere. It is going to take us to be 100 per cent physically, well technically and tactically, especially mentally well, because the difference is on the mental level.

The Democratic Republic of Congo side need to bring their mental fortitude to overcome Amakhosi at home, Lupembe noted.

“The right mentality,” he said.

“We will have a very difficult game to play. It will be a match of an African level. Top level."