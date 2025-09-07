Aryna Sabalenka wins the US Open!

Defeats American Amanda Anisimova in the final

World number one Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Amanda Anisimova in the US Open final, clinching the trophy for the second year in a row!

Details: The Belarusian athlete, competing under a neutral flag, Aryna Sabalenka, has become the US Open champion! In a match that lasted an hour and a half, Aryna overcame the world number nine, Amanda Anisimova. The first set ended with a convincing 6-3 score, but in the second, Anisimova managed to push things to a tiebreak. In the end, Sabalenka claimed victory in the second set 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), securing the title for Belarus for the second consecutive year.

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of 🐯🏆



Aryna Sabalenka, two-time US Open champion. pic.twitter.com/RrpRhsIbaC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2025

By the way, this victory marks Sabalenka's 100th win at Grand Slam tournaments.



See also: Sinner and Alcaraz to play third consecutive grand slam final