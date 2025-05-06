Arturo Vidal thanks Colo-Colo fans who traveled to support the team in Fortaleza

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal was thrilled by the passionate support of the club's fans who traveled to back their team in Fortaleza for the Copa Libertadores clash. The Chilean midfielder shared his appreciation in a post on his Instagram story.

Vidal posted a video showing a massive crowd of Colo-Colo supporters who made the journey to Brazil's Fortaleza for the Libertadores match. In the video, fans are seen lighting flares, waving flags and banners, and chanting loudly in unison.

Arturo was clearly impressed by the level of support from the stands, thanking the fans by captioning the video with the words, “My people, thank you for your support.”

It's worth noting that Colo-Colo has already arrived in Fortaleza, where the Chilean side is set to play a crucial group stage match today in their fight to advance in the Copa Libertadores.

Colo-Colo finds itself in a tough spot, sitting on just 2 points after three rounds. It's important to mention that the Chileans were handed a technical defeat in their home match against Fortaleza due to a tragedy in the stands that resulted in the death of two Colo-Colo supporters.