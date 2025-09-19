RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Arturo Vidal shows how he relaxes with friends and flies a kite

Arturo Vidal shows how he relaxes with friends and flies a kite

A beautiful day and a great mood
Lifestyle Today, 08:02
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal joins the Chilean national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal finds time to enjoy a break with his friends and girlfriend. The footballer took to Instagram to show how he spends his free time at a local children's festival.

Vidal posted a video on his Instagram Stories where you can see him flying a kite. Arturo also shared a photo with his friend and his girlfriend Sonia Isaza, who joined him at the event.

Arturo Vidal is making the most of a short break in the Chilean league schedule — the next round of matches won't be played until next weekend. Colo-Colo are set to face Deportes Iquique on September 27.

It's worth noting that Vidal's team hasn't been enjoying much success this season. In the Chilean championship, Colo-Colo are sitting only in 8th place, with no realistic chances of fighting for the title. The Chileans also crashed out of the Copa Libertadores early, finishing last in their group and failing to advance to the knockout stages.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:55 On vacation. Arturo Vidal attends close friend's birthday celebration
Arturo Vidal in the match against Universidad de Chile Football news 17 sep 2025, 07:44 Preparing for upcoming matches. Arturo Vidal shares new training photo with Colo-Colo
Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused Football news 15 sep 2025, 17:55 Assadi Shines in Super Cup but Warns U de Chile Must Stay Focused
Arturo Vidal plays in a match for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 10:11 In his downtime. Arturo Vidal shares a new personal photo with his friend
Arturo Vidal with his children Lifestyle 13 sep 2025, 07:20 Family time: Arturo Vidal shares a fun football challenge with his children
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores