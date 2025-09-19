Arturo Vidal shows how he relaxes with friends and flies a kite

A beautiful day and a great mood

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal finds time to enjoy a break with his friends and girlfriend. The footballer took to Instagram to show how he spends his free time at a local children's festival.

Vidal posted a video on his Instagram Stories where you can see him flying a kite. Arturo also shared a photo with his friend and his girlfriend Sonia Isaza, who joined him at the event.

Arturo Vidal is making the most of a short break in the Chilean league schedule — the next round of matches won't be played until next weekend. Colo-Colo are set to face Deportes Iquique on September 27.

It's worth noting that Vidal's team hasn't been enjoying much success this season. In the Chilean championship, Colo-Colo are sitting only in 8th place, with no realistic chances of fighting for the title. The Chileans also crashed out of the Copa Libertadores early, finishing last in their group and failing to advance to the knockout stages.