Artificial intelligence to serve as third judge in Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis bout

The fight has officially been designated as an exhibition

The clash between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, scheduled for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, has been officially recognized as an exhibition match. This decision comes down to the significant weight disparity: Jake Paul is noticeably larger than his opponent.

"The fight will be registered as an exhibition and will not affect the professional records of the athletes," representatives of the commission told MMA Fighting.

The contest is set for 10 rounds of three minutes each. Despite its exhibition status, the bout will still be scored by three judges—two professionals and one artificial intelligence system—though their verdicts will not impact the boxers’ official records. While there will be no official winner, a knockout or technical knockout will immediately bring the fight to a halt.