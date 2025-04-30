RU RU ES ES FR FR
Argentine Talent Matías Soulé Turned Down Italy After Face-to-Face Talk With Spalletti

Argentine Talent Matías Soulé Turned Down Italy After Face-to-Face Talk With Spalletti

Football news Yesterday, 22:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Argentine forward Matías Soulé, one of the country’s most promising young players, revealed he personally declined an offer to play for the Italian national team. According to Infobae, Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti visited Frosinone’s training ground last year in an effort to persuade Soulé to switch national allegiance. Despite the gesture, the 22-year-old forward stood firm and told Spalletti he intended to represent Argentina.

“He called me and then showed up at the club. I was surprised. He said he wanted to call me up, but I told him face-to-face that I was Argentine and wanted to play for my country,” Soulé said in an interview with DSports. Now with AS Roma, Soulé has enjoyed a strong season, scoring five goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Having moved to Italy before making his professional debut, Soulé developed in Juventus’ youth system before breaking out during a loan spell at Frosinone in the 2023/24 season, where he scored 11 goals. His performance prompted Roma to sign him for over $25 million. Though yet to debut officially for Argentina’s senior team, he was part of the 2023 U-20 World Cup squad and has been called up by Lionel Scaloni.

He also recalled a humorous moment with former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri: “I came back from vacation with platinum hair. The next day he told me, ‘Tomorrow you either dye it or shave it off.’ I shaved it all.” Soulé now hopes to break into the Albiceleste and continue his rise in Italian football, with a potential senior debut on the horizon.

Argentina Italy
