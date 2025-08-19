Argentine Referee Fired By FA After Viral Youth Match Controversy

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has dismissed referee Sebastián Solís after video footage showed him officiating a youth match with visible indifference, according to reports from local media. The incident occurred during a fourth-tier Juveniles C game between Roma and Argentino de Rosario, and the AFA stated that his behavior "goes against the values of football."

In the footage, Solís can be seen standing near the halfway line with his hands behind his back, avoiding any effort to follow the play closely. At one point, he even stretched and moved his knees while players chased the ball across the pitch. The images quickly spread on social media, sparking criticism from coaches, fans and officials.

In its official statement, the AFA stressed that Solís not only failed to fulfill his duty to enforce the rules but also disrespected the authority of the refereeing role, as well as the athletes, technical staff and spectators. The association confirmed that his dismissal takes immediate effect.

As a result, Solís is now barred from officiating in any AFA-organized competition. The match in question belonged to a youth division for players aged 17 and 18, a detail that heightened the disapproval of his actions. The case has been interpreted as a warning to referees across the country, underscoring the need for discipline and seriousness at all levels of the sport.