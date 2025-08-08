RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Argentina to Face Mexico in October Friendly After Canceling China Tour

Argentina to Face Mexico in October Friendly After Canceling China Tour

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Argentina to Face Mexico in October Friendly After Canceling China Tour Argentina to Face Mexico in October Friendly After Canceling China Tour

Argentina’s national team has canceled its planned October tour of China and will instead face Mexico in a friendly match in the United States, according to TyC Sports. The Albiceleste are set to meet El Tri for the first time since their 2-0 victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The friendly is scheduled to take place between October 8 and 14 at Soldier Field in Chicago, a venue familiar to the Argentine squad, which played Ecuador there in 2024 ahead of the Copa América. The decision aligns with the team’s strategy to focus on North American venues ahead of the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

In addition to the match against Mexico, the Argentine Football Association is working to arrange a second friendly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium recently hosted the Club World Cup final and will also be the site of the 2026 World Cup final.

The last meeting between the two nations came during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Argentina, under pressure after a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, secured a 2-0 win over Mexico with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández—setting the tone for their championship run.

This upcoming match will serve as a key test for head coach Lionel Scaloni, who is expected to use the double fixture window to rotate players and fine-tune the squad. Lionel Messi’s availability remains uncertain due to a recent injury, but there’s hope he may return in time to rejoin the national team.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Mexico Mexico Schedule Mexico News
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores