Argentina to Face Mexico in October Friendly After Canceling China Tour

Argentina’s national team has canceled its planned October tour of China and will instead face Mexico in a friendly match in the United States, according to TyC Sports. The Albiceleste are set to meet El Tri for the first time since their 2-0 victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The friendly is scheduled to take place between October 8 and 14 at Soldier Field in Chicago, a venue familiar to the Argentine squad, which played Ecuador there in 2024 ahead of the Copa América. The decision aligns with the team’s strategy to focus on North American venues ahead of the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

In addition to the match against Mexico, the Argentine Football Association is working to arrange a second friendly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium recently hosted the Club World Cup final and will also be the site of the 2026 World Cup final.

The last meeting between the two nations came during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Argentina, under pressure after a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, secured a 2-0 win over Mexico with goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández—setting the tone for their championship run.

This upcoming match will serve as a key test for head coach Lionel Scaloni, who is expected to use the double fixture window to rotate players and fine-tune the squad. Lionel Messi’s availability remains uncertain due to a recent injury, but there’s hope he may return in time to rejoin the national team.

