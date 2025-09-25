Argentina Targets Seventh U-20 World Cup Title in Chile

Argentina’s U-20 national team is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Chile with the ambition of securing a seventh championship in the category. Led by Diego Placente, the Albiceleste will open the group stage against Cuba, Australia and Italy, a tournament long known for showcasing legends such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The squad will be without high-profile prospects like Claudio Echeverri and Franco Mastantuono, left out by their clubs, just as Valentín Carboni and Aarón Anselmino were. Similar situations are seen elsewhere, with players like Lamine Yamal and Endrick not released by their teams.

Even so, Argentina presents plenty of talent: goalkeeper Santino Barbi, defenders Dylan Gorosito and Valente Pierani, plus midfielders Milton Delgado, Valentino Acuña and Maher Carrizo. In attack, the spotlight is on Santino Andino, recently listed by the Football Observatory among the world’s top 100 U-20 players. European-based talents such as Julio Soler, now at Bournemouth, also strengthen the roster.

Placente’s side aims to combine experience from past youth tournaments with first-division exposure, building a unit capable of competing with giants like Brazil, Spain and France. The journey begins this Sunday, with Argentina chasing history once again on the global stage.