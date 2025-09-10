Argentina Outline World Cup Roadmap With Friendlies and Finalissima Ahead

Argentina completed South American World Cup qualifying with a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador in Guayaquil but still finished top of the standings from start to finish, according to Clarín. With 274 days remaining before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the reigning champions already have much of their schedule mapped out.

In October, Argentina will travel to the United States for a pair of friendlies. Lionel Scaloni’s side will face Venezuela in Miami and Puerto Rico in Chicago, continuing their tradition of North American tours.

The final international window of the year, set between November 10 and 18, will take the Albiceleste to unusual destinations. They will play in Luanda, the capital of Angola, and in Kerala, one of India’s largest cities. Both venues are expected to draw passionate crowds eager to see Lionel Messi and the world champions.

On December 5, Washington D.C. will host the 2026 World Cup draw. Argentina will then learn the identity of its group-stage opponents under the expanded 48-team format.

Between March 23 and 31, the team will contest the Finalissima against Spain, current European champions, with the exact date and venue yet to be determined. Another friendly could be added during that FIFA window.

FIFA has set May 25 as the deadline for clubs to release preselected players. From that date, Scaloni will have access to his full squad.

In early June, Argentina will play up to two warm-up matches with the 26-man roster nearly finalized. Those fixtures will serve as the final tune-up before June 11, when the holders begin their quest to defend the crown they lifted in Qatar.