Antony commented on the scandal around him

The Manchester United footballer commented on the scandal that broke out around him, reports SBT.

Antony responded to allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. He stated that he knows the truth, and it will definitely not surface. Everyone in the club knows about the scandal and is monitoring the situation.

The player himself does not support any violence and says that it is wrong. He has a mother and a sister, and they wouldn't want this to happen to them. Antony says that he has evidence and will be able to prove his innocence. In his opinion, people will see the truth and that he never committed physical violence.

Antony said that he did not beat his ex-girlfriend. She invited him to the hotel, he came to her, they had dinner, but the football player told Gabriela that he had to go. She didn't like it and didn't want to let him go. The football player was never her head and never squeezed her head. Much of what she claims is not true.

It will be recalled that Antoni's ex-girlfriend accused the player of physical violence. As a result, he has been left out of the squad and United are considering his suspension.