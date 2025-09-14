RU RU ES ES FR FR
Antonio Conte sets Serie A record

An intriguing achievement for the Italian specialist.
Football news Today, 10:08
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Antonio Conte sets Serie A record https://x.com/en_sscnapoli/status/1958924127437217961

Antonio Conte has etched his name into Serie A history.

Details: Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has reached the 500-point mark in Serie A. It took him just 244 matches as a manager to achieve this feat, making it the fastest in league history—the fewest games needed by a head coach to amass 500 points in Serie A.

Napoli has kicked off the new Serie A season with three consecutive victories:

  • Fiorentina – Napoli – 1:3

  • Napoli – Cagliari – 1:0

  • Sassuolo – Napoli – 0:2

