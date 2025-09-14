Antonio Conte sets Serie A record
An intriguing achievement for the Italian specialist.
Football news Today, 10:08Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/en_sscnapoli/status/1958924127437217961
Antonio Conte has etched his name into Serie A history.
Details: Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has reached the 500-point mark in Serie A. It took him just 244 matches as a manager to achieve this feat, making it the fastest in league history—the fewest games needed by a head coach to amass 500 points in Serie A.
See also: Milan vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 14, 2025
Napoli has kicked off the new Serie A season with three consecutive victories:
Fiorentina – Napoli – 1:3
Napoli – Cagliari – 1:0
Sassuolo – Napoli – 0:2
Reminder: Di Canio is disappointed with Milan's transfer policy and praises Napoli's signings