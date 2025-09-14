Antonio Conte sets Serie A record

An intriguing achievement for the Italian specialist.

Antonio Conte has etched his name into Serie A history.

Details: Napoli head coach Antonio Conte has reached the 500-point mark in Serie A. It took him just 244 matches as a manager to achieve this feat, making it the fastest in league history—the fewest games needed by a head coach to amass 500 points in Serie A.

550 - Antonio #Conte has won 550 points in 244 #SerieA games as manager: always considering the three points for a win, the #Napoli coach is the one who has taken the fewest games to reach this milestone. Recordman.#FiorentinaNapoli pic.twitter.com/uupjN5yb4N — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 13, 2025

Napoli has kicked off the new Serie A season with three consecutive victories:

Fiorentina – Napoli – 1:3

Napoli – Cagliari – 1:0

Sassuolo – Napoli – 0:2

