Ancelotti was asked about Mbappe's transfer. He answered in his own style

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was once again forced to answer questions from journalists regarding the fact that his club is actively monitoring PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

This time, the coach was asked a question after the Champions League group stage match against Braga, in which Real won with a score of 3:0. Ancelotti was asked whether the “royal” club had finally abandoned the idea of signing the Frenchman.

By the way, the Italian coach, in his style, did not give any specifics about the possible transfer.

“No comments. I will not answer the question about Mbappe”, - journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes him as saying on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The media have already written repeatedly that Madrid no longer adheres to the idea of ​​transferring Mbappe. The Madrid club allegedly finally refused to contact the PSG forward, even if he did not renew his contract with the Parisians. Thus, Los Blancos will not fight for the player, even if he receives free agent status.