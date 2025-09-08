RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo

Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo

Football news Today, 19:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo

Carlo Ancelotti sought to calm the debate around Rodrygo after leaving him out of Brazil’s latest squad. According to Reuters, the Italian coach emphasized that the Real Madrid forward remains in his plans for the 2026 World Cup. “The pitch will decide who makes it to the World Cup,” he said during a press conference, pointing out that performance will be the only measure.

Rodrygo has not featured in any call-up since Ancelotti took charge in June. The first absence was explained as “rest” after a demanding season, while this time it was a “technical decision.” The 23-year-old is expected to have opportunities in the October and March friendlies to prove himself.

“Obviously, memory matters. I know Rodrygo very well and I am sure he can help the team. We are evaluating seventy players, physically, technically and tactically, to build the most competitive squad possible. There are no favorites,” Ancelotti noted.

The coach also praised Casemiro’s unique role in the team. “There is no Brazilian player with the same characteristics as Casemiro, but there are some who can play in that position, like Andrey Santos or Bruno (Guimarães). And I also believe that, with different qualities, Paquetá can play there because he has the ability and the technical skills to distribute from deep,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the qualifier in La Paz, Ancelotti confirmed changes. “Yes, my idea is to make some changes. We are evaluating the fatigue of the players. There is a component we must consider, and that could change our strategy. I am looking for information from players who have already played in these conditions,” he said.

He also welcomed the emergence of new names. “Douglas Santos played a good match, Luiz Henrique impressed me. What I liked the most from these three games was the team’s attitude. The attitude was, in my opinion, very high,” Ancelotti underlined. He closed by stressing the importance of collective effort: “Defensive work is in the hands of the forwards. If they defend, the ball does not arrive clean, and that makes it much easier to control.”

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Table World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions
Related Team News
Vinicius, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho star in Nike advert Lifestyle Today, 06:09 Legendary! Vinicius shares photo with Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in Nike ad
Neymar in a match for the Brazilian national team Football news 05 sep 2025, 07:30 Cheering for his teammates. Neymar shares photo from home watching Brazil's match
Vinicius Junior on holiday Lifestyle 05 sep 2025, 05:16 Stylish guy. Vinícius shares new personal photo with Maybach
Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile Football news 04 sep 2025, 16:25 Brazil to Test New Faces Against Eliminated Chile
Neymar and his daughter Football news 04 sep 2025, 03:32 A Hollywood script! Neymar inherits $1 billion
Ancelotti Leads Full Squad Training Ahead of Chile Match Football news 02 sep 2025, 23:30 Ancelotti Leads Full Squad Training Ahead of Chile Match
Related Tournament News
Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina Football news Today, 18:30 Beccacece Denies Quotes and Praises Argentina
Leo Messi at the farewell ceremony after the match against Venezuela Football news 06 sep 2025, 05:42 A special evening: Messi comments on what could be his farewell match in Argentina
Six South American Teams Book World Cup Spots as Playoff Race Heats Up Football news 05 sep 2025, 16:10 Six South American Teams Book World Cup Spots as Playoff Race Heats Up
National holiday! Paraguay's president declares a public holiday after national team qualifies for World Cup Football news 05 sep 2025, 13:52 National holiday! Paraguay's president declares a public holiday after national team qualifies for World Cup
Messi with his sons before the Argentina national team match Football news 05 sep 2025, 04:06 “Proud”: Messi’s wife shares photo with their children ahead of his likely last game in Argentina
Scaloni confirms whether Messi will play in the next match Football news 05 sep 2025, 03:50 Scaloni confirms whether Messi will play in the next match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores