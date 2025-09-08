Ancelotti Offers Reassurance Over Rodrygo

Carlo Ancelotti sought to calm the debate around Rodrygo after leaving him out of Brazil’s latest squad. According to Reuters, the Italian coach emphasized that the Real Madrid forward remains in his plans for the 2026 World Cup. “The pitch will decide who makes it to the World Cup,” he said during a press conference, pointing out that performance will be the only measure.

Rodrygo has not featured in any call-up since Ancelotti took charge in June. The first absence was explained as “rest” after a demanding season, while this time it was a “technical decision.” The 23-year-old is expected to have opportunities in the October and March friendlies to prove himself.

“Obviously, memory matters. I know Rodrygo very well and I am sure he can help the team. We are evaluating seventy players, physically, technically and tactically, to build the most competitive squad possible. There are no favorites,” Ancelotti noted.

The coach also praised Casemiro’s unique role in the team. “There is no Brazilian player with the same characteristics as Casemiro, but there are some who can play in that position, like Andrey Santos or Bruno (Guimarães). And I also believe that, with different qualities, Paquetá can play there because he has the ability and the technical skills to distribute from deep,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the qualifier in La Paz, Ancelotti confirmed changes. “Yes, my idea is to make some changes. We are evaluating the fatigue of the players. There is a component we must consider, and that could change our strategy. I am looking for information from players who have already played in these conditions,” he said.

He also welcomed the emergence of new names. “Douglas Santos played a good match, Luiz Henrique impressed me. What I liked the most from these three games was the team’s attitude. The attitude was, in my opinion, very high,” Ancelotti underlined. He closed by stressing the importance of collective effort: “Defensive work is in the hands of the forwards. If they defend, the ball does not arrive clean, and that makes it much easier to control.”