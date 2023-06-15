An unusual inscription will appear on Real Madrid uniforms

Real Madrid have presented new Adidas home jerseys for the upcoming season.

It is made in a classic design, but has one important innovation.

As they say in "Real", there will be "Hala Madrid" slogan on jerseys. It will be printed on the collar of the shirt.

It is noted that this will happen for the first time in the history of the club.

On social networks the fans of the club write that they are happy with the new jerseys.