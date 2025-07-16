América Signs Brazilian Prospect Ícaro Da Conceição for U-21 Squad

Club América have added another promising talent to their roster ahead of the Apertura 2025. As reported by Mediotiempo, the team has completed the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Ícaro Da Conceição from Sfera FC. While the club has yet to make a formal announcement, the player has already appeared in club gear and is officially registered with América’s U-21 team on Liga MX’s website.

Ícaro will begin his career in Mexico under the guidance of Rodrigo Méndez, coach of América’s U-21 side. The youth squad opened their season with a scoreless draw against FC Juárez, ultimately winning the shootout 4-2.

This move reflects América’s continued investment in youth development. Ícaro joins a recent wave of young signings, including Alexis Gutiérrez from Cruz Azul and Isaías Violante from Toluca, both of whom already featured for the first team.

The club hopes Ícaro can grow within its system and eventually earn a place under head coach André Jardine, who shares the midfielder’s Brazilian roots. For now, the focus is on his adaptation, but the long-term vision clearly includes him as part of América’s future plans.