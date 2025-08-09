América Aim to Bounce Back Against Last-Place Querétaro After Tough 2025 Run

Club América will look to put a difficult stretch behind them when they face bottom-placed Querétaro in Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2025. As La Nación reported, André Jardine’s side were knocked out in the Leagues Cup group stage earlier this month, winning just once via penalties and drawing criticism for defensive lapses.

The year has been far from kind to América despite entering as three-time defending Liga MX champions. In 2025, they were eliminated by Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, lost the Clausura final to Toluca, fell to LAFC in the Club World Cup playoff, and were again beaten by Toluca in the Campeón de Campeones. Their latest disappointment came with an early Leagues Cup exit.

Domestically, América sit sixth with five points from three matches, having drawn with Juárez and Necaxa and beaten Tijuana. Jardine admitted the international failure, stating the focus now is on improvement starting against Querétaro.

For the visitors, the situation is even more pressing. Querétaro have lost all three league matches, scored just once, and sit at the bottom of the table. Head coach Benjamín Mora, however, insisted his squad’s morale remains high and expressed confidence they can turn things around.

The match will be played at Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, offering both clubs a chance to shift momentum in the Apertura campaign.