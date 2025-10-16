AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori sets his sights on Ghana World Cup squad

Ofori says he wants to play his native country at next year’s global showpiece

The AmaZulu goalkeeper has set his sights on returning to play for the Ghana national team

Ofori has not been part of the Black Stars for the past two years but that does not seem to be a deterrent for the former Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates net-minder.

“Yeah I’m still playing,” said Ofori on iDiski Times.

“So I’m working hard and then focusing on my team at the moment. That’s what you need to do for you to be there, because you can’t sit on the bench, or you can’t sit and then just wake up and go.

The Black Stars are of the nine African teams to have secured direct qualification last weekend.

Ofori admits he has not been in touch with his national team coach he believes there is no bad blood between him and his national team coach, Otto Addo.

“Recently no [haven’t spoken to the coach] but before, he used to call me, and he’s a good man, so he used to check up on his players,” he said.

“He hasn’t abandoned any player, but we focus more on the ones that they are playing, because the World Cup qualifiers were so intense.”



