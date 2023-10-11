RU RU NG NG
Already without crutches. Courtois spoke about recovery from serious injury

Photo: Real Madrid Twitter/Author unknown

Real Madrid number one Thibaut Courtois spoke about how his recovery is going after a serious injury.

According to the Belgian goalkeeper, the recovery is going faster than he could have ever imagined.

“My recovery is going very well, I no longer use crutches. I can already walk and train, and I hope to return as soon as possible,” insider Fabrizio Romano quoted the goalkeeper as saying on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Let us remind you that last summer the star football player suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Due to the loss of their main goalkeeper, Real Madrid loaned Kepa from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Last season, Kepa was the main goalkeeper for the “aristocrats” and played 29 matches for them in the English Premier League, conceding 33 goals.

In the summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga was close to moving to Bayern Munich, but still decided to return to his homeland.

According to preliminary expectations, Courtois may have time to recover before the end of the current season.

