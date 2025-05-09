Already back at it. Neymar shows intense training after latest injury

Santos forward Neymar appears to be back in training after suffering a new injury in mid-April. The Brazilian shared several snapshots from his workout session in his Instagram stories.

Neymar posted photos of himself doing running drills on the training pitch and performing other exercises. It seems the player has returned to his training routine, recovering from yet another setback.

It's worth noting that Neymar was sidelined due to a muscle injury. He took to the pitch in the match against Atletico Mineiro but was forced to leave during the first half after feeling discomfort.

Initial forecasts suggested Neymar would be out for at least a month due to this injury. Judging by recent updates, those predictions are proving accurate, and the Brazilian star looks set to return to action soon.

Neymar's return to his boyhood club earlier this year has been marred by frequent injuries, casting a shadow over his footballing future, especially considering his previous medical history.

It should be added that Neymar's contract with Santos runs until mid-2025, and it's still unclear whether it will be extended.