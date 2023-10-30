Along with Haaland and Nketiah. The Best XI of the 10th round of the EPL has been announced

The statistical portal WhoScored has unveiled the Best XI of the 10th round of the Premier League.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

Defenders: Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dominic Solanke (Liverpool), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Edward Nketiah (Arsenal), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

It's worth noting that the standout performers of the past Premier League round were Erling Haaland and Edward Nketiah. Haaland notched a brace and an assist in the game against Manchester United, while Nketiah scored a hat-trick against Sheffield.