Al-Nassr triumphed in the AFC Champions League, thanks to Talisca's hat-trick

Football news Yesterday, 15:03
Al-Nassr triumphed in the AFC Champions League, thanks to Talisca's hat-trick Photo: https://twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN

In the fourth round of the AFC Champions League group stage, Al-Nassr traveled to Qatar to face Al-Duhail.

During the first half, Al-Nassr dominated the football field, although they conceded the opening goal. On the 8th minute, Philippe Coutinho put the Qataris ahead. However, the Saudi team's pressure paid off. In the 27th minute, Talisca initially leveled the score, and just ten minutes later, the Brazilian forward gave Al-Nassr the lead. The guests went into halftime with the advantage.

In the second half, Al-Nassr continued to have more possession, but the sharpness displayed in the first half was absent. Nonetheless, the Saudi team managed to score again. In the 65th minute, Talisca completed his hat-trick. Al-Duhail added some intrigue to the match when Philippe Coutinho scored his second goal on the 80th minute, but it wasn't enough.

Al-Nassr emerged victorious with a score of 3-2, accumulating a perfect 12 points after four matchdays. They lead Group E with two rounds left in the group stage.

AFC Champions League. Fourth round of the group stage.

Al-Duhail - Al-Nassr - 2:3
Goals: 1:0 - 8 Coutinho, 1:1 - 27 Talisca, 1:2 - 37 Talisca, 1:3 - 65 Talisca, 2:3 - 80 Coutinho.

