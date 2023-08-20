RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner

Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner

Football news Today, 01:00
Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner

“Manchester City” defender and Spanish national team player Aymeric Laporte is close to transferring to Saudi Arabian club “Al-Nassr,” where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, according to Al-Riyadiah.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club has reached an agreement with the player to sign a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The player will soon fly to Saudi Arabia to finalize the contract. The transfer fee for the upcoming transfer is not disclosed.

29-year-old Laporte has been playing for “Manchester City” since January 2018. He transferred to the English club from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee amounted to 65 million euros. He has played a total of 180 matches for “City” in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. As part of “Manchester City,” Laporte has won the English Premier League title five times in the 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons. He has also won the FA Cup twice in the 2018/19 and 2022/23 seasons, the English League Cup three times in the 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2020/21 seasons, and the FA Community Shield twice in 2018 and 2019. Laporte won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season and the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Laporte has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. He has played a total of 22 matches for the Spanish national team, scoring one goal and receiving three yellow cards. He was part of the Spanish national team that won the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Al Nassr FC Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga
Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League
Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club Football news Yesterday, 07:51 Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news 18 aug 2023, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news 18 aug 2023, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news 18 aug 2023, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:00 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 00:00 Nice joined the fight for the American from Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 16:28 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to signing Porto player for €60m Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:06 Liverpool win a comeback win in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 11:00 Lens intercepted Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Kylian Mbappe could stay at PSG for a few more years Football news Yesterday, 10:00 Marseille has found a replacement for the Ukrainian Malinovsky in the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 09:30 Chelsea respond to Roma's offer for Lukaku
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023