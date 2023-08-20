Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner

“Manchester City” defender and Spanish national team player Aymeric Laporte is close to transferring to Saudi Arabian club “Al-Nassr,” where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, according to Al-Riyadiah.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian club has reached an agreement with the player to sign a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The player will soon fly to Saudi Arabia to finalize the contract. The transfer fee for the upcoming transfer is not disclosed.

29-year-old Laporte has been playing for “Manchester City” since January 2018. He transferred to the English club from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee amounted to 65 million euros. He has played a total of 180 matches for “City” in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists. As part of “Manchester City,” Laporte has won the English Premier League title five times in the 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23 seasons. He has also won the FA Cup twice in the 2018/19 and 2022/23 seasons, the English League Cup three times in the 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2020/21 seasons, and the FA Community Shield twice in 2018 and 2019. Laporte won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season and the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Laporte has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. He has played a total of 22 matches for the Spanish national team, scoring one goal and receiving three yellow cards. He was part of the Spanish national team that won the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.