RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner

Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner

Football news Today, 11:43
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Photo: Al-Nasr website / Author unknown

The press service of the Saudi club "Al-Nassr," for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, announced on its official website the transfer of defender Aymeric Laporte from "Manchester City" and the Spanish national team.

The Saudi Arabian club paid €27.5 million for the footballer. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. Laporte has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The Spanish player's salary will be €25 million per year.

The 29-year-old Laporte has been playing for "Manchester City" since January 2018. He transferred to the English club from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee amounted to €65 million. In total, he has played 180 matches for the "Citizens" in all tournaments, scored 12 goals, and provided four assists. Laporte, as part of "Manchester City," has become the English champion five times in the seasons 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23. He has won the FA Cup twice in the seasons 2018/19, 2022/23, and the English League Cup three times in the seasons 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21. He has also secured the English Super Cup in 2018 and 2019 and won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Additionally, he claimed the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Laporte has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. In total, he has played 22 matches for the Spanish national team, scored one goal, and received three yellow cards. With the Spanish national team, he became the winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Al Nassr FC Premier League England Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:00 Al-Ahly outpaced Europe's top clubs for talented Spaniard Football news Today, 12:45 Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker Football news Today, 12:20 Chelsea announce signing of 18-year-old Brazilian talent Football news Today, 11:55 Mohamed Salah wants to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:25 Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid have revealed who will replace the departed Benzema Football news Today, 05:00 Ancelotti spoke out about the problem of racism around Vinicius Football news Today, 04:00 Messi answered the question about his retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023