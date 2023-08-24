Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner

The press service of the Saudi club "Al-Nassr," for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, announced on its official website the transfer of defender Aymeric Laporte from "Manchester City" and the Spanish national team.

The Saudi Arabian club paid €27.5 million for the footballer. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. Laporte has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The Spanish player's salary will be €25 million per year.

The 29-year-old Laporte has been playing for "Manchester City" since January 2018. He transferred to the English club from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee amounted to €65 million. In total, he has played 180 matches for the "Citizens" in all tournaments, scored 12 goals, and provided four assists. Laporte, as part of "Manchester City," has become the English champion five times in the seasons 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23. He has won the FA Cup twice in the seasons 2018/19, 2022/23, and the English League Cup three times in the seasons 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21. He has also secured the English Super Cup in 2018 and 2019 and won the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Additionally, he claimed the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Laporte has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. In total, he has played 22 matches for the Spanish national team, scored one goal, and received three yellow cards. With the Spanish national team, he became the winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.