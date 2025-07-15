Almeyda Eyes Nardoni as Racing Grows Anxious Over Star's Future

As reported by Depo, Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda has set his sights on Racing Club midfielder Juan Nardoni, triggering concern from manager Gustavo Costas. After losing Maximiliano Salas to River Plate via a release clause, Costas now fears another key departure that could complicate Racing’s Copa Libertadores ambitions.

Nardoni, a product of Unión de Santa Fe, is under contract until December 2027 and currently valued at €11 million according to Transfermarkt. His rise in Argentine football has caught the attention of Almeyda, who is looking to strengthen Sevilla with young, dynamic players. While no formal bid has been made, the interest is real and has prompted internal discussions at Racing.

Costas has already voiced his concerns to Diego Milito, a key figure in the club's sporting structure. Though Racing recently signed Duván Vergara, Alan Forneris, Tomás Conechny and Elías Torres, the coach believes those additions fall short of replacing someone as influential as Nardoni.

With both the Copa Libertadores and the 2025 Liga Profesional’s Clausura ahead, Racing cannot afford more high-profile exits. Nardoni’s potential transfer, at this stage, would be a serious setback for the team’s competitive aspirations.