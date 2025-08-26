Almería Opens Talks With Palmeiras Over Young Forward Thalys

According to ge and journalist Venê Casagrande, Spanish side Almería has entered negotiations with Palmeiras to sign 20-year-old striker Thalys. The Brazilian forward, a product of Palmeiras’ academy, had previously been close to joining Olympiacos in Greece, but recent developments have given the Spanish club the upper hand. Sources close to the player suggest a move to LaLiga is now the most likely scenario, though no final agreement has been reached yet.

Thalys was left out of Palmeiras’ last two senior matchday squads against Universitario and Sport, instead reinforcing the Under-20 team that is contesting the Brazilian Championship final. Despite his young age, he has already made 13 first-team appearances in 2024, scoring twice in the Paulista group stage, once against Noroeste and once against Santos. Known for his speed and sharp runs behind defenders, he has shown flashes of promise but faces heavy competition for playing time from strikers such as Vitor Roque and Flaco López.

The forward traveled with Palmeiras to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States but saw limited action. Thalys joined the club in 2021 from CRB in his native Alagoas and rose through the Under-17 and Under-20 ranks. Last season was his breakout year, recording 32 goals in 46 matches at youth level, a tally that drew the attention of European scouts. Palmeiras’ board is now weighing the terms of a potential transfer, which could be both a breakthrough opportunity for the player and a significant financial boost for the club.