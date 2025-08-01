RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start

Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start

Football news Today, 17:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start

Agustín Almendra will remain at Racing Club after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a potential move to Vélez Sarsfield, TyC Sports reported Thursday. The midfielder, who had expressed a desire to leave due to contract concerns, has asked to be reinstated and could now start in Racing’s Copa Argentina clash against Deportivo Riestra.

Head coach Gustavo Costas tested Almendra alongside Juan Nardoni in midfield during recent training sessions, with Richard Sánchez also in contention for the spot. The player’s current deal runs through December 2026, but club treasurer Diego Cifarelli confirmed that talks are underway to improve its terms.

“We want Almendra to stay. That’s what we’ve told him. Even his teammates have asked him to stay,” Costas said after the team’s defeat to Estudiantes. His wish now appears close to being fulfilled.

Racing’s probable lineup for the upcoming cup fixture includes Cambeses in goal, with Balboa and Vergara leading the attack. Almendra’s return adds a boost as the team looks to refocus on domestic competition.

Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 Peñarol Begin Clausura Behind Closed Doors, Eyeing the Derby Football news Today, 17:05 Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start Football news Today, 16:50 Gonzalo Montes Leaves Universidad de Chile, Joins Montevideo City Torque as Star Signing Golf News Today, 16:39 The second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament was suspended. What was the reason? Football news Today, 16:35 Only Ten Rounds Left in Primera Nacional: Promotion Race, Relegation Fears, and a Classic Final Brewing Football news Today, 16:22 Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 2, 2025 Football news Today, 16:10 What is happening in the team? Donnarumma will no longer be PSG's first-choice goalkeeper Football news Today, 16:10 San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate Football news Today, 15:59 Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener Football news Today, 15:56 Russo Considers Paredes in Advanced Role Amid Boca’s Struggles
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores