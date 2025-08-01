Almendra to Stay at Racing After Vélez Saga, Eyes Copa Argentina Start

Agustín Almendra will remain at Racing Club after weeks of uncertainty surrounding a potential move to Vélez Sarsfield, TyC Sports reported Thursday. The midfielder, who had expressed a desire to leave due to contract concerns, has asked to be reinstated and could now start in Racing’s Copa Argentina clash against Deportivo Riestra.

Head coach Gustavo Costas tested Almendra alongside Juan Nardoni in midfield during recent training sessions, with Richard Sánchez also in contention for the spot. The player’s current deal runs through December 2026, but club treasurer Diego Cifarelli confirmed that talks are underway to improve its terms.

“We want Almendra to stay. That’s what we’ve told him. Even his teammates have asked him to stay,” Costas said after the team’s defeat to Estudiantes. His wish now appears close to being fulfilled.

Racing’s probable lineup for the upcoming cup fixture includes Cambeses in goal, with Balboa and Vergara leading the attack. Almendra’s return adds a boost as the team looks to refocus on domestic competition.