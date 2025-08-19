RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there?

All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there?

The playoff lineup is now complete.
Football news Today, 15:08
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there? Photo: https://x.com/CAF_Online

The group stage of the African Nations Championship has concluded, and the quarterfinalists are set.

Details: From Group A, two teams advanced — Kenya with 10 points and Morocco with nine. In Group B, Tanzania also collected 10 points to top the table, while Madagascar booked their place in the quarterfinals with seven points, edging Mauritania on goal difference after both sides finished level on points.

From Group C, Uganda progressed with seven points, joined by Algeria, who secured six points and advanced thanks to superior tiebreakers. In Group D, Sudan and Senegal each collected five points and will also feature in the quarterfinals.

South Africa finished third in Group C, collecting six points but losing out to Algeria on goal difference.

The African Nations Championship kicked off on August 2 and runs until August 30, featuring 19 teams divided into four groups.

Reminder: The Dailysports team has prepared the full schedule, results, and standings for the 2024 African Nations Championship.

Related teams and leagues
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
Related Tournament News
African Nations Championship: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 15:02 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds Football news Yesterday, 15:21 Incredible drama! Bafana Bafana lose victory against Guinea in the dying seconds
Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda Football news Yesterday, 12:56 Fighting spirit! Bafana Bafana starting XI for the clash against Uganda
South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 02:50 South Africa vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 18, 2025
Football news 17 aug 2025, 08:43 Nigeria vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 19, 2025
Thabiso Kutumela as part of the Bafana Bafana national team Football news 15 aug 2025, 03:42 A second youth! Thabiso Kutumela draws interest from several clubs after CHAN 2024 heroics
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores