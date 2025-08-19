All playoff participants confirmed at the African Nations Championship. Will South Africa be there?

The group stage of the African Nations Championship has concluded, and the quarterfinalists are set.

Details: From Group A, two teams advanced — Kenya with 10 points and Morocco with nine. In Group B, Tanzania also collected 10 points to top the table, while Madagascar booked their place in the quarterfinals with seven points, edging Mauritania on goal difference after both sides finished level on points.

From Group C, Uganda progressed with seven points, joined by Algeria, who secured six points and advanced thanks to superior tiebreakers. In Group D, Sudan and Senegal each collected five points and will also feature in the quarterfinals.

South Africa finished third in Group C, collecting six points but losing out to Algeria on goal difference.

The African Nations Championship kicked off on August 2 and runs until August 30, featuring 19 teams divided into four groups.

