All participants for the women's football tournament playoffs at the Olympics have been determined

On Wednesday, 31 July, the final matches of the group stage of the Olympic women's football tournament took place.

We have determined all the participants in the play-offs who were able to advance from their groups. The quarter-finals are: France, Canada, the USA, Germany, Spain, Japan, Colombia and Brazil. These eight teams will play for the gold medals.

Quarterfinal play-off pairs of the Olympic women's football tournament:

USA - Japan

Spain - Colombia

Canada - Germany

France - Brazil

The play-off matches will take place on Saturday, 3 August.

