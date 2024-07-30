All quarterfinal pairings for the men's Olympic football tournament have been determined

On Tuesday, July 30, the final matches of the group stage of the men's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics took place.

With today's results, all the teams advancing to the knockout stages have been determined. The quarterfinalists are: France, USA, Morocco, Argentina, Egypt, Spain, Japan, and Paraguay. Additionally, the quarterfinal matchups have been set:

Quarterfinal matchups for the men's Olympic football tournament:

France - Argentina

Morocco - USA

Egypt - Paraguay

Japan - Spain

The quarterfinal matches will be held on Friday, August 2.

It is worth noting that the current Olympic champions are Brazil, but they did not qualify for this year's Games.