RU RU NG NG
Main News All pairs of the play-off round of the Champions League qualification have become known

All pairs of the play-off round of the Champions League qualification have become known

Football news Today, 06:20
All pairs of the play-off round of the Champions League qualification have become known Champions League

All the pairings for the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers have been determined.

Champions Path:

"Maccabi" (Haifa, Israel) - "Young Boys" (Switzerland)
"Antwerp" (Belgium) - AEK (Athens, Greece)
"Raków" (Poland) - "Copenhagen" (Denmark)
"Molde" (Norway) - "Galatasaray" (Turkey).

League Path:

PSV (Netherlands) - "Rangers" (Scotland)
"Panathinaikos" (Greece) - "Braga" (Portugal).

The first legs will be played on August 22 and 23, and the second legs on August 29 and 30. The winners will earn the right to play in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The teams that are defeated will compete in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League will take place on August 31. The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each. At the moment, the following teams have already qualified for the group stage: "Manchester City," "Manchester United," "Arsenal," and "Newcastle United" (all from England), "Barcelona," "Real Madrid," "Atletico," "Sevilla," and "Real Sociedad" (all from Spain), "Bayern Munich," "Borussia Dortmund," "RB Leipzig," "Union" (all from Germany), "Napoli," "Inter," "Milan," and "Lazio" (all from Italy), PSG and "Lance" (both from France), "Benfica" and "Porto" (both from Portugal), "Feyenoord" (Netherlands), "Shakhtar" (Ukraine), "Red Bull Salzburg" (Austria), "Crvena Zvezda" (Serbia), and "Celtic" (Scotland).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Champions League
Popular news
Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga
Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League
Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club Football news Yesterday, 07:51 Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news 18 aug 2023, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news 18 aug 2023, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:30 Bournemouth has announced the transfer of an American, who was also of interest to Chelsea Football news Today, 06:50 Ancelotti brightly reacted to the game of the Ukrainian Lunin in the match against Almeria Football news Today, 06:35 Al-Hilal announced the transfer of the best scorer in the history of the Serbian national team Football news Today, 06:20 All pairs of the play-off round of the Champions League qualification have become known Football news Today, 05:51 Neymar will not be able to make his debut for Al-Hilal anytime soon Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 04:00 UEFA makes tough decision on Dinamo Zagreb fans Football news Today, 02:29 VIDEO. Messi won his first trophy at new club Football news Today, 01:00 Al-Nasr Ronaldo close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 00:00 Nice joined the fight for the American from Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Torino vs Cagliari prediction and betting tipson August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Alaves vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023