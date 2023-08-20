All pairs of the play-off round of the Champions League qualification have become known

All the pairings for the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers have been determined.

Champions Path:

"Maccabi" (Haifa, Israel) - "Young Boys" (Switzerland)

"Antwerp" (Belgium) - AEK (Athens, Greece)

"Raków" (Poland) - "Copenhagen" (Denmark)

"Molde" (Norway) - "Galatasaray" (Turkey).

League Path:

PSV (Netherlands) - "Rangers" (Scotland)

"Panathinaikos" (Greece) - "Braga" (Portugal).

The first legs will be played on August 22 and 23, and the second legs on August 29 and 30. The winners will earn the right to play in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The teams that are defeated will compete in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League will take place on August 31. The 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each. At the moment, the following teams have already qualified for the group stage: "Manchester City," "Manchester United," "Arsenal," and "Newcastle United" (all from England), "Barcelona," "Real Madrid," "Atletico," "Sevilla," and "Real Sociedad" (all from Spain), "Bayern Munich," "Borussia Dortmund," "RB Leipzig," "Union" (all from Germany), "Napoli," "Inter," "Milan," and "Lazio" (all from Italy), PSG and "Lance" (both from France), "Benfica" and "Porto" (both from Portugal), "Feyenoord" (Netherlands), "Shakhtar" (Ukraine), "Red Bull Salzburg" (Austria), "Crvena Zvezda" (Serbia), and "Celtic" (Scotland).