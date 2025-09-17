Alianza Lima Set to Extend Gorosito’s Tenure Through 2026

Alianza Lima have reached an advanced agreement with head coach Néstor Gorosito to extend his contract through December 2026, according to reports from Depor. The deal is expected to be finalized shortly, ensuring continuity for the Argentine manager who has guided the club to the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals.

The decision comes in a year marked by mixed results. Domestically, Alianza struggled in the Clausura, sparking criticism of Gorosito’s tactical approach. Internationally, however, the team regained competitiveness by eliminating heavyweights such as Boca Juniors and Grêmio, achievements that heavily influenced the board’s choice to back their coach.

Speculation had linked Gorosito with the Peruvian national team ahead of the 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle, but Alianza Lima’s leadership has made clear their intention to retain him. “Talks with Pipo are well advanced. We want him to stay, and he wants the same,” administrator Fernando Cabada said in recent statements.

Since taking charge, Gorosito has overseen 42 official matches, recording 22 wins, 12 draws, and just eight losses. His impact extends beyond results, with the club valuing the stability and identity he has instilled in the squad. After years of frequent managerial changes, the board sees continuity as essential to long-term growth.

The extension will also be complemented by contract renewals for key players, reflecting a broader plan to build a solid base for the next two seasons. With the paperwork nearly complete, Alianza Lima look set to secure not only an experienced coach but also the foundation for a project aimed at both domestic success and renewed prominence on the continental stage.