Alianza Lima Knock Out Gremio to Reach Sudamericana Round of 16

Alianza Lima earned a dramatic qualification to the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 after a 1-1 draw against Gremio on Wednesday night in Porto Alegre. The Peruvian side advanced 3-1 on aggregate, having secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Lima.

According to RPP, Alianza showed defensive solidity with Carlos Zambrano and Renzo Garcés at the back, and goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a crucial save to prevent a second Gremio goal. The Brazilians went ahead in the 56th minute through Gustavo Martins, but Alianza’s veteran striker Hernán Barcos netted a late equalizer with a clinical left-footed strike.

Despite Zambrano’s red card in the 90th minute, Alianza held firm. They will now face Universidad Católica of Ecuador in the next round.