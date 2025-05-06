RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alianza Lima Extends Kevin Quevedo's Contract Until 2027 Amid European Interest

Alianza Lima Extends Kevin Quevedo’s Contract Until 2027 Amid European Interest

Football news Today, 21:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Alianza Lima has extended Kevin Quevedo’s contract until 2027, securing one of its top performers amid growing interest from European clubs. As reported by Líbero, the Peruvian winger renewed his deal after a strong start to the 2025 season under head coach Néstor Gorosito.

Quevedo, 27, returned to Alianza after a short stint with Goiás in Brazil back in 2020, where he failed to establish himself. Now, he’s playing a key role for the club from La Victoria. So far this season, he has made 15 appearances across Liga 1 and the Copa Libertadores, scoring 5 goals, providing 4 assists, and logging over 1,100 minutes on the field.

Journalist Gerson Cuba confirmed the news via social media, stating: “Kevin Quevedo extended his contract with Alianza Lima until 2027.” Originally tied to the club until 2026, the new agreement further strengthens his commitment to the team.

However, Quevedo’s resurgence has drawn attention from abroad. According to journalist José Varela, several European clubs are monitoring the winger closely. While the extension secures his place at Alianza, a future transfer cannot be ruled out if the right offer arrives.

Quevedo is expected to start in Tuesday’s critical Copa Libertadores match against São Paulo at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium. After a thrilling 3-2 victory over Talleres, Alianza remains in contention in Group D, and Gorosito views Quevedo as a vital piece in his attacking setup.

Related teams and leagues
Alianza Lima
