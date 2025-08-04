Alexsander Returns to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro and Eyes Titles: “It Has a Special Flavor”

As reported byGlobo Esporte, midfielder Alexsander was officially unveiled as a new signing for Atlético Mineiro after already featuring in matches against Flamengo (Copa do Brasil) and Bragantino (Brasileirão). The 21-year-old returns to Brazil after a season with Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, where he struggled for playing time.

Speaking at his presentation at Arena MRV, Alexsander explained that personal and professional goals drove his decision: “I wanted a change of scenery. Atlético's project convinced me. I want to play, achieve my objectives, and start a family.”

He made his debut off the bench against Flamengo after just one training session and then started against Bragantino in a rotated squad. Despite his recent arrival, he’s already aiming high: “I have a winning mentality. I always want to win and fight for titles. Playing against Flamengo has a special flavor—they’re always in finals, and these matches are decided by details.”

Atlético paid €5.5 million for the midfielder, made possible by the transfer of Rubens to Russian football. With experience in Brazil’s youth national teams, Alexsander hopes to regain form and aim for a senior call-up: “When a player feels happy and at home, good football follows.”

He also reflected on his time in Saudi Arabia, where he made 17 appearances and had one assist: “There were many factors—coaching decisions, the foreign player limit. It was a learning experience. Now I want to be ready to play my game.”