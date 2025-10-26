Alex Iwobi Reaches Historic 300 Premier League Games, Becomes Nigeria’s Most Capped Player in England

Fulham Midfielder Becomes First Nigerian to Hit 300 Appearances in English Top Flight.

Fulham star Alex Iwobi has cemented his place in football history: he becomes the first Nigerian player to reach 300 Premier League appearances. The 29-year-old midfielder—and nephew of Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha—achieved the monumental milestone on Saturday during his club's match against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

While the personal achievement underscores Iwobi’s remarkable durability and consistency over nearly a decade, the day ended in disappointment for the Cottagers. They suffered a difficult 2-1 defeat, capped by a late winner from Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes.

The landmark match saw Iwobi surpass the previous Nigerian appearance record of 298, held by former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi. Iwobi played the full 90 minutes, finishing the intense midfield battle with a 74% pass completion rate. Despite a second-half equaliser from Sasa Lukic, the late loss handed Fulham consecutive defeats.

Iwobi's journey began with his Premier League debut for Arsenal in October 2015. His 300 appearances are split across three top-flight clubs: Arsenal, Everton, and his current side, Fulham.

This accomplishment also places him in an exclusive group as only the fifth African player to reach the 300-game mark. He joins an elite cohort including Kolo Touré, Mohamed Salah, Wilfried Zaha, and Jordan Ayew.